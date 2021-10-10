Watch
Police: Two people shot, one victim's condition critical

Nick Lazaroff (LEX 18)
Posted at 4:04 PM, Oct 10, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence near the intersection of St. Anthony and Endon Drive after the shots were reported.

A LPD lieutenant on the scene told LEX 18 that the two victims were an adult woman and a teenage male. Police reported the woman's injury was critical.

We're told the shooting happened after some type of altercation.

Police tell us are not sure if the victims were involved in that altercation or if they were bystanders.

This story will continue to be updated. We have a crew on the scene.

