Police: Two people shot, one victim's condition critical

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence near the intersection of St. Anthony and Endon Drive after the shots were reported.

A LPD lieutenant on the scene told LEX 18 that the two victims were an adult woman and a teenage male. Police reported the woman's injury was critical.

Lexington police investigating a shooting on Endon and St Anthony. They tell us two people were shot- a woman whose injuries they believe to be critical and a teen boy. They say it stemmed from some sort of altercation. No suspect info at this time. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/CZjtO4Vpde — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) October 10, 2021

We're told the shooting happened after some type of altercation.

Police tell us are not sure if the victims were involved in that altercation or if they were bystanders.

This story will continue to be updated. We have a crew on the scene.