LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was hurt after being stabbed in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:19 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Third Street and Martin Luther King Blvd for reports of an assault with a weapon.

Police say it stemmed from a verbal disorder and the victim was stabbed with a pair of pliers.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at the time. This is an ongoing investigation.