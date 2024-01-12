Police: Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Corbin Police Department says they received a call on Thursday from a woman who said she was going to shoot a person at her residence. While responding, police say they received an update from the woman saying she had "shot someone."

According to police, when arriving on the scene, they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to be treated for her injuries.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the residence, and the caller, 78-year-old Zella Paul, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.