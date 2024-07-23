'Again, my plan is to serve my full term as governor': Gov. Beshear doubles down on VP speculation

(LEX 18) — Kamala Harris' campaign reportedly began vetting several democrats across the country for the vice-presidential nominee pick. However, there are conflicting reports on who has been asked to submit vetting material.

Some reports have Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who has been publicly considered a contender, on their lists. Others do not.

On Monday evening, Beshear told CNN that he had not been asked to submit vetting documents. Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, he reiterated that to LEX 18 News, saying nothing has changed.

"I don’t know how the process will work and there’s a lot of different information out there," Beshear said.

"Again, my plan is to serve my full term as governor. I love this place. I love our people. And I love this job and everything we’ve been able to do," he added. "The only way I’d consider something different is if I thought I could help Kentucky in a bigger, different way.”

Beshear said Harris called him a few hours after President Joe Biden announced his decision to step away from the presidential race. However, he did not want to disclose details of that phone call.

"I want to keep those details of that call between us, but I was really grateful she called me in the first couple of hours after President Biden’s announcement," said Beshear. "She asked for my support. I fully agreed and fully endorsed her.”

But have Beshear and Harris kept in contact since that initial call?

“There have been different contacts between some of our people," said Beshear. "But it was all about our support and how we roll out that support.”