Estimated 24.6 million TV viewers watched inauguration coverage, smallest audience since 2013

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen Company says an estimated 24.6 million people watched coverage of President Donald Trump's second inauguration. That's the lowest Inauguration Day audience since 2013, when Barack Obama was sworn in for his second term.

Nielsen says it's also down from the 33.8 million who saw Joe Biden's inauguration four years ago and the 30.6 million who saw Trump take office for the first time in 2017.

Fox News Channel is the most popular network among Trump's supporters and had more than twice as many viewers as any other network. The biggest inauguration audience over the past half-century remains the 41.8 million who saw Ronald Reagan sworn in for the first time in 1981.

