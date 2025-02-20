Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Former Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announces he's running for U.S. Senate

daniel cameron
Timothy D. Easley/AP<br/>
daniel cameron
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on X Thursday that he will run for the U.S. Senate shortly after Sen. Mitch McConnell said he would not seek reelection in 2026.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18