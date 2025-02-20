Former Ky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announces he's running for U.S. Senate

(LEX 18) — Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on X Thursday that he will run for the U.S. Senate shortly after Sen. Mitch McConnell said he would not seek reelection in 2026.
McConnell announces he will not seek reelection.— Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) February 20, 2025
Who wants his spot?
Daniel Cameron, former KY AG, is in the race, according to his social media.
Rep. Andy Barr says he’s considering running and will be announcing his decision soon. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/ZkH2BuwXjA