Gov. Andy Beshear comments on Trump's cabinet picks including Rep. Matt Gaetz

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, saying the country doesn't need "extremists in these really important jobs."

One of Trump's selections that is drawing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans is former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's nomination for U.S. Attorney General.

Gaetz currently faces a lot of questions about his personal conduct, such as allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use. He also has faced criticism from Republicans in the U.S. House over his role in ousting former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"The attorney general nominee is wholly unqualified and is extreme," Beshear said. "This is not what I think the voters were voting on. They were they were voting because they thought that the focus would go back to their job and to reducing prices. It's a nomination that I hope does not move forward."

Other Trump selections that are drawing criticism are Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. being tapped to lead the Department of Health and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard being selected to serve as National Intelligence Director. Kennedy is a vaccine doubter and Gabbard has taken stances that are in line with Russian propaganda.

"We don't need extremists in these really important jobs," Beshear said. "I get that there are going to be certain folks that have a certain ideology, but you want folks that are qualified, competent, and are ultimately going to be able to do those jobs in a way to where the majority of the American people would be better off."