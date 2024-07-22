Gov. Andy Beshear says he supports Vice President Harris, did not rule out running with her

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear says he will listen if he receives the call to be a potential running mate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Monday morning, the Governor announced on the Morning Joe program on MSNBC that he fully supports VP Kamala Harris for President and that he feels that she is "smart and strong" as well as "kind and has empathy."

Gov. Beshear began the segment with NBC Anchor Willie Geist declaring that President Biden is a "phenomenal president." He thanked President Biden for visiting Kentucky after numerous natural disasters and for his leadership in leading to economic successes such as the Ford Battery Plant in Glendale, Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear looked the part of a candidate on the campaign trail as he attacked the Republican Vice Presidential candidate, JD Vance, on two occasions. The second time, saying, "Let me just tell you that JD Vance ain't from here," when talking about comments he attributes to Vance on the people of eastern Kentucky.

"So today was an opportunity to support the Vice President, but also to stand up for my people," said Gov. Beshear.