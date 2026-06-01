Governor Andy Beshear endorses Charles Booker for US Senate seat

(LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear endorsed Charles Booker, the state's Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat, according to a press release.

Beshear released the following statement regarding his endorsement:

“Charles Booker understands Kentucky because he has lived the same struggles facing too many families across our Commonwealth. He is the candidate who can bring people together to flip this Senate seat. He knows what it means to fight for all working people, safer communities, better health care, good-paying jobs, and a government that puts people first. At a time when Kentuckians are tired of division and politics as usual, Charles is focused on bringing people together across race, class, region, faith, and zip code. While Republicans are running a campaign built on fear, hate, and division, Charles is focused on real solutions. Delivering those solutions requires a real partnership between state and federal leadership, and Charles is the partner Kentucky needs in Washington. He has the heart, the grit, and the commitment to serve every corner of Kentucky. I am proud to endorse him for the United States Senate.”

Booker responded to the endorsement, saying the two have worked alongside each other:

“I am honored to have Gov. Beshear’s support as we continue to build the momentum needed to flip this Senate seat. Having worked alongside the governor, I’ve seen firsthand how he centers the needs of all working Kentuckians every day. Gov. Beshear is a man of dignity, decency, and integrity, whose love for our state and faith in our democracy guide his decision-making. He understands that for too long, far too many Kentuckians have been left behind, and that real solutions are needed within the halls of our nation’s Capitol. Family, we are going to the U.S. Senate to change the status quo, center all people, and finally deliver for every Kentuckian.”

Booker is running to replace Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate and will face Republican Rep. Andy Barr on Nov. 3.