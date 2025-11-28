Rep. Andy Barr reacts to murder of National Guard member, backs Trump's travel ban

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Representative Andy Barr released a statement regarding the murder of National Guard member Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.

I join all Kentuckians and Americans in mourning the murder of Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. Our troops deserve support — not reckless Democrat claims that they’re following “illegal orders,” putting a target on their backs.

Barr went on to agree with Trump's call to “permanently pause migration” from poorer nations.

"If we can’t vet them, they don’t belong here. That’s why I voted against Biden’s $6 billion Afghan resettlement package that rushed unvetted arrivals into the country. President Trump is cleaning up Biden’s mess and I fully support him," Barr added.

“Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!”