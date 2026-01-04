Report: U.S. Special Ops built replica of Maduro's compound in Kentucky to train Delta Force commandos

(LEX 18) — The United States had a replica of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's compound located in Kentucky, according to the New York Times.

The New York Times published an article on Saturday, breaking down the United States "virtually flawless" operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In the article, it details that Delta Force commandos trained extensively using a full-scale replica of Maduro's compound built by the Joint Special Operations Command in Kentucky.

They go on to say that, "they practiced blowing through steel doors at ever-faster paces. The military had been readying for days to execute the mission, waiting for good weather conditions and a time when the risk of civilian casualties would be minimized."

The New York Times reported that Maduro was rotating between six to eight different locations for security, and the U.S. intelligence often didn't learn his location until late evening. It reads, the operation required confirmation of Maduro's presence at the specific compound the had trained to attack.

