Trump endorses primary challenger against Rep. Thomas Massie who hasn't entered race

(LEX 18) — President Trump has endorsed a primary challenger against Congressman Thomas Massie, backing a candidate who hasn't officially entered the race.

Ed Gallrein is a former Navy SEAL who unsuccessfully ran for Kentucky's state Senate last year. He hasn't yet announced if he's running for Massie's House seat.

The president threw his support behind Gallrein with a post on Truth Social Friday night.

In a response to Politico, Massie described Gallrein as "a failed candidate and establishment hack."