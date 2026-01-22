Vance heads to Minneapolis and says 'far left' should stop resisting immigration enforcement

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Vice President JD Vance, speaking in his home state of Ohio before visiting Minnesota on Thursday, blamed the "far left" for turmoil surrounding the White House's deportation campaign.

"If you want to turn down the chaos in Minneapolis, stop fighting immigration enforcement and accept that we have to have a border in this country," Vance said in Toledo. "It's not that hard."

Vance plans to meet with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis, which has been a focal point for protests since an agent fatally shot Renee Good, a mother of three, during a confrontation this month. The Republican vice president has played a leading role in defending that agent and said Good's death was "a tragedy of her own making."

He also praised the arrest of protesters who disrupted a church service in Minnesota on Sunday and said he expects more prosecutions to come. The protesters entered the church chanting "ICE out" and "Justice for Renee Good."

"They're scaring little kids who are there to worship God on a Sunday morning," Vance said. "Those people are going to be sent to prison so long as we have the power to do so."

He added: "Just as you have the right to protest, they have a right to worship God as they choose. And when you interrupt that, that is a violation of the law."

Vance's appearance was primarily focused on bolstering the Trump administration's positive economic message on the heels of Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The vice president also took the opportunity to boost some of Republicans' important statewide candidates in this fall's midterm elections, including gubernatorial contender Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Jon Husted.

Convincing voters that the nation is in rosy financial shape has been a persistent challenge for Trump during the first year of his second term. Polling has shown that the public is unconvinced that the economy is in good condition and majorities disapprove of how Trump's handling of foreign policy.

Vance urged voters to be patient on the economy, saying Trump had inherited a bad situation from Democratic President Joe Biden.

"You don't turn the Titanic around overnight," Vance said. "It takes time to fix what is broken."