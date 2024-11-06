What does it mean for Kentuckians that President-elect Donald Trump will be back in the White House?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some people woke up excited about the Election Day results, while others were disappointed.

“The polls were off by more, twice as much or more this time than they were in 2016, a bigger surprise,” said Dr. Stephen Voss, a specialist in elections and voting behavior at the University of Kentucky.

Voss said this is because President-elect Trump outperformed his expectations across the nation, not just the battleground states.

“The white vote for apparently Trump dropped," added Voss. "But Trump more than made up for it with gains he made with African Americans and especially Latinos, especially men."

Another factor that played a role in this election was the gender gap among minority voters. Men tended to vote for Trump and women for Vice-President Harris.

"That big gap, especially among younger voters, should not surprise us because we're seeing a widening gap between males and females in other countries as well," Voss said. "This is a global phenomenon."

So now that the results are in, what does that mean for people living in Kentucky?

“Trump promised fairly dramatic policy changes, including economic policy,” Voss said. “If he is indeed able to carry out a lot of what was in his platform, or in his speeches, we can expect some significant disruptions in some economic patterns.”

But Voss said the question that will be answered over time is: "Can the President-elect follow through with these promises?”