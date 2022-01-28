POLL: Majority of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's time in office, Paul leads Senate race

(LEX 18) — A poll released by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy gives a glimpse of how Kentuckians feel about the governor’s time in office and the upcoming Senate race between Charles Booker and current Senator Rand Paul.

The poll was conducted January 19- 22 of this year. 625 registered voters were interviewed by phone.

Statewide, 60% of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's job as opposed to the 32% who disapprove.

"If the 20-22 election for Kentucky's US Senate seat were held today, for whom would you vote if the candidates were Charles Booker, the Democrat, and Rand Paul, the Republican?"

Taking a look at the results statewide-- Senator Rand Paul holds a 55% to 39% advantage over Charles Booker. 6% are undecided.

Mason-Dixon also broke the poll results down by region.

In the Lexington/Bluegrass region, 47%of those polled chose Paul as the winner, compared to 44% Booker, and 9% undecided.

In the Louisville Metro area, 51%chose Booker as the next senator, compared to the 45% who chose Paul, and 4% undecided.

In the eastern and western Kentucky regions, Senator Paul takes a larger lead.

According to the results, the margin for error is no more than plus or minus four percentage points.