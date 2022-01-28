Watch
News

Actions

POLL: Majority of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's time in office, Paul leads Senate race

items.[0].image.alt
Photos courtesy of the Associated Press
Image from iOS (162).jpg
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 06:00:03-05

(LEX 18) — A poll released by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy gives a glimpse of how Kentuckians feel about the governor’s time in office and the upcoming Senate race between Charles Booker and current Senator Rand Paul.

The poll was conducted January 19- 22 of this year. 625 registered voters were interviewed by phone.

Statewide, 60% of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's job as opposed to the 32% who disapprove.

"If the 20-22 election for Kentucky's US Senate seat were held today, for whom would you vote if the candidates were Charles Booker, the Democrat, and Rand Paul, the Republican?"

Taking a look at the results statewide-- Senator Rand Paul holds a 55% to 39% advantage over Charles Booker. 6% are undecided.

Mason-Dixon also broke the poll results down by region.

In the Lexington/Bluegrass region, 47%of those polled chose Paul as the winner, compared to 44% Booker, and 9% undecided.

In the Louisville Metro area, 51%chose Booker as the next senator, compared to the 45% who chose Paul, and 4% undecided.

In the eastern and western Kentucky regions, Senator Paul takes a larger lead.

According to the results, the margin for error is no more than plus or minus four percentage points.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!