Poll shows Daniel Cameron widens lead in Kentucky GOP primary

LEX 18 — The final survey of Kentucky Republican primary voters finds Attorney General Daniel Cameron with 33% support, according to a poll sponsored by Nexstar Media and conducted by Emerson College.
Former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft trails behind Cameron with 18% support, followed by Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles with 13%, Eric Deters with 10%, and an undecided 13%.
According to the survey, Cameron has gained three points on the ballot test while Craft has lost six percentage points since last month’s survey of the Republican primary.
The 13% of undecided voters were asked which candidate they lean towards, and when that vote is added to initial support, Cameron’s support increased to 35%, while Craft held 18%, and Quarles increased to 15%, according to the poll.