Popular restaurant burns down in Stanton

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A popular Mexican restaurant caught fire early Sunday morning in Stanton.

Firefighters with the Stanton Fire Department responded to Mi Finca around 6:00 am.

At that point, they reported that there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the building.

Crews arrived from Montgomery County, Clark County, and Clay City to help battle the flames.

Stanton Assistant Chief Eddie Barnes says they tried attacking the flames inside the restaurant, but the structure of the building worked against them, and they were forced back out.

They were on scene for several hours as the smoke continued to rise from the ashes.