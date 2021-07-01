Portion of Winchester Road closes due to flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A portion of Winchester Road has been closed due to flooding.

Winchester Rd between Walton Ave and Third St/Midland Ave -

The roadway is shutdown until further notice due to flooding.

Inbound traffic diverted to Walton Ave.

Outbound traffic from Midland and Third is being diverted to Midland Pl. pic.twitter.com/3qomCxRrH5 — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 1, 2021

The area of Winchester Road between Walton Avenue and Third Street/Midland Avenue is shut down until further notice.

Inbound traffic diverted to Walton Avenue. Outbound traffic from Midland and Third is being diverted to Midland Place.