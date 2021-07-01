Watch
News

Actions

Portion of Winchester Road closes due to flooding

items.[0].image.alt
Lexwrecks
flood.jfif
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 10:47:36-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A portion of Winchester Road has been closed due to flooding.

The area of Winchester Road between Walton Avenue and Third Street/Midland Avenue is shut down until further notice.

Inbound traffic diverted to Walton Avenue. Outbound traffic from Midland and Third is being diverted to Midland Place.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight