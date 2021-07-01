Portion of Winchester Road closes due to flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A portion of Winchester Road has been closed due to flooding.
Winchester Rd between Walton Ave and Third St/Midland Ave -— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 1, 2021
The roadway is shutdown until further notice due to flooding.
Inbound traffic diverted to Walton Ave.
Outbound traffic from Midland and Third is being diverted to Midland Pl. pic.twitter.com/3qomCxRrH5
