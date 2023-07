LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London-Laurel Rescue Squad is searching for a person who has possibly drowned at the Laurel River Lake in London.

According to officials, they received a call on Friday around 5:19 p.m. for a missing swimmer last seen near Sulphur Spring Beach.

Crews are still searching for the individual near the Marsh Branch with underwater equipment and divers.