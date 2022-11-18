Human remains found near interstate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department found human remains near the interstate today in Lexington.

Police say they received a call today around 2:10 p.m. of a report of possible human remains. The remains were near the ramp of I-75 and Paris Pike.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office transported the remains for investigation. They say this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains, determine identification, and cause/manner of death.

This investigation is ongoing.

