Potentially slick roadways lead to numerous Lexington area collisions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Potentially slick roadway conditions have resulted in numerous collisions in the Lexington area.

The inner loop of New Circle Road between Nicholasville Road and Harrodsburg Road is at a complete stop. Avoid this area.

I-75N at the Clays Ferry Bridge is down to one lane due to a multi-vehicle collision.

LPD confirms it was a fuel spill on I-75. Officials tell us there is no idea when it’s reopening. We are told no one was hurt.

There have been 34 confirmed crashes across the city, according to LPD. Two of the crashes involved injuries.

We are told tow truck companies were overwhelmed and had trouble sending units out to all the wrecks. Officers were stuck at some of the crashes.

Just spoke with a dispatcher who estimates there are least 40 crashes across Lexington this morning. Stay safe and take it slow!! @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/QE4lJvB9p4 — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) March 14, 2023

Units were posted at every overpass on I-75 at some point Tuesday morning.

Salt trucks were not out at all until after at least two big semi crashes.

What a mess on the roads. Drivers behind this semi wreck have been at a standstill for about an hour and a half. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/saltv7XQfg — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) March 14, 2023

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Fayette & surrounding counties until 9 AM Tuesday. Watch for slick, hazardous spots on the roads from overnight snow showers.#18StormTracker #kywx pic.twitter.com/RxQICZqKYb — Trackerman ⚡️ (@TomAckermanWx) March 14, 2023

Stay with us for the latest updates.