Potentially slick roadways lead to numerous Lexington area collisions

LEX 18
Posted at 7:07 AM, Mar 14, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Potentially slick roadway conditions have resulted in numerous collisions in the Lexington area.

The inner loop of New Circle Road between Nicholasville Road and Harrodsburg Road is at a complete stop. Avoid this area.

I-75N at the Clays Ferry Bridge is down to one lane due to a multi-vehicle collision.

LPD confirms it was a fuel spill on I-75. Officials tell us there is no idea when it’s reopening. We are told no one was hurt.

There have been 34 confirmed crashes across the city, according to LPD. Two of the crashes involved injuries.

We are told tow truck companies were overwhelmed and had trouble sending units out to all the wrecks. Officers were stuck at some of the crashes.

Units were posted at every overpass on I-75 at some point Tuesday morning.

Salt trucks were not out at all until after at least two big semi crashes.

