Powell County schools using NTI day Wednesday due to search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Powell County schools will use an NTI day Wednesday while police search for 21-year-old Aaron Couch.

Stanton Police Department is searching for Couch, the alleged shooter, after they responded to a shooting complaint at Pine Creek subdivision around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim who was in critical condition. The victim is alive and being treated at UK hospital.

Due to the last known location of Couch near Powell County High School and Middle School, Powell County School Board has decided to take an NTI day.

Stanton Police say the alleged shooting happened inside a car which was parked outside Pine Creek subdivision. Police are working on finding surveillance video.

According to police, Couch will be charged with assault in the first degree unless the victim's status changes.

Police say Couch was last seen wearing a black and red leather jacket, blue jeans, and white/grey Nike tennis shoes. Police say Couch has ties to Clay City, Winchester, and Lexington. Couch was last seen near the intersection of Hatton Creek Road and Kentucky Highway 11/15. Couch is considered "armed and dangerous." If you see Couch, police say do not approach him.

If you see him, police ask that you call 911.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.