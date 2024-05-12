Powell County Detention Center corrections officer arrested for a potentially inappropriate relationship

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Powell County Detention Center became aware about the possibility of an inappropriate relationship between a PCDC Corrections Officer and an inmate. They say that the facility has started a full investigation into correction officer Christine Spencer, with assistance from the Stanton Police Department and the Commonwealth Attorney's Office of the 39th Judicial Circuit.

They say during the investigation they found sufficient evidence and the Stanton Police Department has charged Spencer, who was taken into custody by Jailer Teddy Lacy. The officer was then taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Lacy released the following statement on the Powell County Detention Center Facebook page:

“I want it to be known that the public doesn’t have to worry about placing their trust in this institution. Our facility takes our responsibility to the law, the State of Kentucky and the citizens of Powell County very seriously both inside and outside of our walls. If one of my deputies does something like this, I will put the cuffs on them personally, and transport them to another facility.”

