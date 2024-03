STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — Kristin Gousse with Powell County Search and Rescue, says there was a UTV accident in Hollerwood Off-Road Park in Stanton. Officials say they were called to the scene around 8:40 p.m. The UTV was carrying two people.

Powell County Search and Rescue, RedStar, Powell County EMS and Middlefork Fire are all on scene with the two people involved in the incident. The rescue involves at least one high-angle rope system.