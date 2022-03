POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Powell County Search and Rescue, a man was flown out of the woods after falling on a hike.

Monday, the man hiking was trying to climb up the rock scramble to get Indian Staircase. At the top of the scramble, he fell 30 feet and bounced off the rocks.

Powell County Emergency Medical Services responded with a team and determined if injuries needed a carry-out with a helicopter.

He is at the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.