Watch Now
News

Actions

Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner

US-Lottery-Jackpot
Harm Venhuizen/AP
From behind the lottery counter at a Pick 'n Save store in Madison, Wis., Djuan Davis hands Powerball tickets to Arpad Jakab, a retired utility worker who said it's his first time buying them. The Powerball jackpot recently reached a record high of $1.6 billion. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)
US-Lottery-Jackpot
Posted at 5:37 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 17:37:05-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night.

The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20.

The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night.

The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which the Multi-State Lottery Association says would be $929.1 million for Monday's drawing.

The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those long odds have led to three months going by without anyone matching all six balls.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m.