Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots raised ahead of drawings

The estimated jackpots for both Powerball and Mega Millions have gone up ahead of the drawings for the two games Friday and Saturday.

Now, combined, the jackpots are over $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $615 million (was $590 million). The drawing is Saturday night.

It's the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated now at $450 million (was $427 million). The drawing is Friday night.

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was April 18 and the winning ticket was sold in New York.