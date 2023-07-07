Watch Now
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots raised ahead of drawings

Jae C. Hong/AP
Powerball playslips are seen at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 13:50:04-04

The estimated jackpots for both Powerball and Mega Millions have gone up ahead of the drawings for the two games Friday and Saturday.

Now, combined, the jackpots are over $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $615 million (was $590 million). The drawing is Saturday night.

It's the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated now at $450 million (was $427 million). The drawing is Friday night.

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was April 18 and the winning ticket was sold in New York.

