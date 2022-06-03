Pre-trail for Madison County double murder suspect delayed

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two families and their 12-year fight for justice hit another obstacle Thursday.

Ja’kolbe Chenault is accused of paying someone to kill Sonsoray Warford and Charles Walker in 2010.

He was supposed to have a pre-trial hearing at the Madison county courthouse Thursday afternoon.

But it was delayed, once again, because his attorney didn’t show.

The victim’s families said this is a stunt that is nothing new.

They said changing attorneys has been Chenault’s way of stalling the trial for years.

"Each time he gets an attorney, that attorney has to have time to go through all the paperwork and so it is pushing the case further and further back, " said Warford's mother Roslyn Martin.

"It's a wound that won't heal until we get some closure," said Walker's aunt.

In 2010, Walker and Warford disappeared. Their bodies were finally found in 2012.

In 2016, three men admitted to being responsible for their deaths. Chenault is accused of paying them for the murders.

All three men pleaded guilty to their involvement in the crimes and are currently serving time.

But Chenault avoided answering to the charges by serving a 250-month sentence on federal drug charges.

His arraignment was delayed until 2019 when he pleaded not guilty.

Chenault is set to appear in court again on September 8th.