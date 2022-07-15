Pregnancy center prepares to help more parents Post-Roe

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The supreme court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has brought women's healthcare to the forefront.

One Madison County health center wants new parents to know there is free support available if they experience an unexpected pregnancy.

The Pregnancy Help Center in Richmond opened over 30 years ago.

Medical professionals provide free testing, ultrasounds, and, pre and post-birth care.

They also have access to free parenting classes up to two years after giving birth.

Workers said they are ready to support parents who come in during their darkest hour.

"We strive on building relationships. Sometimes that is what we hear, 'I just needed somebody who cares. Someone who will come alongside me,'" said director Sarah Roof.

While the center does not refer or perform abortions, workers offer information on the procedure and post-operative care.

