Preparing for winter weather

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — State resources have been dispatched to many counties affected by this weekend's severe storms.

Governor Andy Beshear warns people in these areas are not out of the woods, as they brace for freezing temperatures and snow overnight.

Pulaski County is among the counties under a winter weather advisory. Emergency officials say flooding this weekend forced some roads to close, but overall they consider themselves fortunate that they avoided major damage. They hope that luck carries over into the morning.

To help ensure things don't go awry, they're echoing the governor, who is urging Kentuckians in areas expecting snow and freezing temperatures to stay off the roads overnight.

Emergency Management Director Aaron Ross says the county's been prepared for snow for a few weeks, having outfitted their trucks with plows, making necessary repairs and building up their salt supply.

Ross isn't expecting more than an inch of snow, but it's really the wind he's most worried about.

"They're estimating up to 15 mile per hour gusts...sustained winds in that average. With that wind, that will also possibly decrease the roadway temperature, with the air temperature being 25 degrees, that'll decrease the roadway temperature, causing slick spots on the road, snow accumulation, ice accumulation," said Ross.

To stay up to date and get any weather alerts in Pulaski County, Ross says people can text "PulaskiKY" to 99411.