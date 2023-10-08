Preserving the legacy of the first Kentucky Derby winners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — African American Cemetry Number Two is located in the heart of Lexington.

While it may serve as the final resting place, the history here lives on. The cemetery is 8 acres, filled with over 100 of the horse industry's first African American jockeys, trainers, and horsemen.

Including the first seven Kentucky Derby winners, dominating the horse industry through the 1800s.

"There is no other place that recognizes this group of individuals and their history," explained former UK professor Mark Coyne.

Which is why he and others formed UK's equine Wildcat Wrangler team decades ago.

Every year they come together to clean up and maintain the property and several other locations across central Kentucky that play a big role in our equine history.Preserving the graves of legends like the first Kentucky Derby winner Oliver Lewis and his family.

And James "Soup" Perkins, who became the youngest Kentucky Derby winner at just 15 years old. Over 160 horsemen built the foundation of Lexington's horse history.

"One of the really great things about having the wrangles here is that they are participating in making sure the importance of the industry to Kentucky really comes to the front,"

said Coyne.

"To have a place that is as unique as this and is focused on the equine industry. There is no place like it," said wrangler Chole Young.

Preserving these horsemen and preserving history.

