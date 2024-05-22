President Biden approves disaster relief for Kentucky's April storms

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — President Biden approved federal disaster assistance for Kentucky Wednesday in reference to severe storms back in April.

FEMA announced the assistance will help recovery efforts in areas affected by the storms, winds, tornadoes, and mudslides that happened on April 2.

The funding will be available to those affected in Boyd, Carter, Fayette, Greenup, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Mason, Oldham, Union and Whitley counties.

Assistance will include temporary housing, home repairs, loans to cover property losses, and more to help residents recover from the storms.

Those who sustained losses in the designated counties can apply for assistance by registering online here, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA app.

