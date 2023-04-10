President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration for March storm

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — President Joe Biden approved a Kentucky disaster declaration Monday for the March storm that brought near-hurricane-force winds and major damage to the Commonwealth.

The declaration allows federal aid to assist local recovery efforts in areas affected by the storms on March 3 and March 4.

The funding is available to the state and local governments as well as some nonprofit organizations.

Funds will be used for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm.

Funds will be available to the following counties:

Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Breckenridge, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Christian, Clark, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Daviess, Edmonson, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Grant, Graves, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Hopkins, Hickman, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, LaRue, Laurel, Lee, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Owen, Owsley, Powell, Robertson, Rockcastle, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Whitley and Wolfe.

