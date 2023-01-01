President Biden to visit Northern Kentucky on Wednesday

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — President Joe Biden is set to visit Covington, Kentucky on Wednesday. This comes after the announcement of the estimated $1.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge construction.

According to a press release from the White House, Biden will address his economic plan in rebuilding Kentucky's infrastructure, creating jobs and revitalizing communities.

The improvements on the bridge were granted funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Biden signed in 2021.

According to NBC News, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will meet with Biden to announce the bridge project.

The bridge was built in 1963 and has needed replacements and updates since at least 1998.