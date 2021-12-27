President of Baptist Health Lexington dies from cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — William G. Sisson, president of Baptist Health Lexington, died Monday from cancer. He was 70.

Sisson joined the Baptist Health system in 1979 and was appointed president of Baptist Health Lexington, previously called Central Baptist Hospital, in July 1990.

During his 42-year career with Baptist Health, Sisson held management positions at Western Baptist, now Baptist Health Paducah; Baptist Hospital East, now Baptist Health Louisville; and Baptist Healthcare System Support Services in Louisville.

"Bill strongly believed staff were the ones responsible for each of the hospital's accolades and honors due to their commitment to caring for our patients," said Patrick Falvey, Baptist Health chief operating officer, in a message to employees. "Through his commitment to his community and each of you, Bill has made a tremendous difference and will be deeply missed."