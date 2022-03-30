'Press start' for Tilty Bob's arcade bar & restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nostalgia is the name of the game at Tilty Bob's, a new arcade bar and restaurant in Lexington.

Tilty Bob's hopes to attract pinheads and gamers alike for a unique experience that's sure to transport you back to your childhood.

"You kinda just step out of the real world and into this vintage game land," co-owner Corey Sims said.

LEX 18

Currently, Tilty Bob's boasts 34 pinball machines and 38 arcade games spread out over three floors in a building at the corner of Cedar and Broadway in Lexington.

No, it wasn't game over for Tilty Bob's. They're just getting started.

"Everybody wants to relate back to something they grew up with or something they haven't seen in a long time and it just kind of sparks this joy you haven't had in a long time," Sims said.

The old-school games are open to all ages and patrons buy tokens to play.

LEX 18

Running a business like this does come with challenges. The machines break easily, so they have one full-time and one part-time technician doing repairs.

And opening during the pandemic and a time of high inflation have also impacted the business.

"It definitely hasn't been easy," Sims said.

He explained that the pandemic delayed the grand opening and high costs have made equipment 10-15% more expensive.

"It definitely slowed us down but it hasn't stopped us," he said.

Recbar's hours of operation are:

Monday: closed

Tuesday & Wednesday: 4 p.m. - midnight

Thursday & Friday: 4 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. - midnight

Tilty Bob's is the third arcade bar and restaurant business for co-owners Corey Sims and Tony Thomas. From Louisville, the pair also own Recbar in Louisville and Recbar in New Albany, Indiana.