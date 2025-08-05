Prestonsburg police investigating after reports of 4 vehicles being shot on US 23

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Prestonsburg Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened on Aug. 1 on US 23 near Bull Creek Trade Center.

According to police, they received a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. on Friday that a motorist's vehicle had been shot.

When arriving on the scene, officers were met by another individual who said they were traveling in the same area when their vehicle appeared to have been shot.

Police say the area was searched and no one was located, but after reviewing surveillance footage, they were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle, which is not being released yet, as police say they are working to confirm the individual's involvement.

According to police, they received two more calls, on Saturday and Monday, from individuals who stated their vehicle had been shot, and determined that they were in the same area on Friday night when it occurred.

Police say that Detective Dennis Hutchinson is leading the investigation and has determined the location of the shooter and anticipates a felony arrest within the next few days.

According to police, they believe it was an isolated incident and a "scare-tactic prank."

Police say that patrols in the area where the incident occurred have increased, but "there is no reason to believe that there is continued danger to the public."

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident call 886-1010.