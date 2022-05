PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Prestonsburg Police Department recovered a body from a river Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Prestonsburg's Facebook page, officials received a complaint Wednesday about a vehicle potentially linked to a KSP investigation.

Police arrived to the scene and found the vehicle. When officials began sweeping the area near Riverside Drive is when they found human remains.

KSP is conducting an investigation.