Prices fly the coop: Lexington businesses dealing with rising egg costs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The cost listed on the shelf for a dozen eggs might look like a typo these days.

At some stores, don't be surprised if you see a dozen jumbo eggs for close to $4. At local restaurants, it's costing more to put breakfast on your plate.

"The price is out of control," said Robert Swan, the owner of Great Bagel. "We've seen everything go up, 20-30 percent but to have a 300 percent increase in eggs is egregious."

"Yeah, it's across the board," said Graham Waller, the owner of Winchell's. "I mean obviously eggs are bad now, it's in the news and things like that."

Waller says it used to cost them about 11 cents per egg, which is now close to 45-50 cents an egg. With the prices flying the coop like they have been with other products too, it's common to think about upping the charge. They had already done that last year, hoping not to do it again.

"We want to be budget friendly for the students, and the people that live over here, so we're doing our best," said Swan.

"We can't just raise the price every week like that," Waller said. "Maybe annually? Take a look at it if it looks like something's going to stay where it is, then we really have to assess it."

There's a scramble to find a solution.

"It's not done yet," said Waller. "There are still issues all the way from the warehouses, from the farms to the warehouses, to the truck driver, to the delivery to the cook."