Pride Month display getting attention in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — June is Pride Month a time you'll see rainbow flags across lawns and even more prominently on crosswalks here in Lexington.

It's all to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

For the first time, the Anderson County Public Library put up its display inside near the entrance. Three posters contain the words "Read the Rainbow," "Celebrating Pride Month," and one reading "LGBTQIA+." Underneath the display is 12 books and two movies.

"And we decided to do that this year, to help, kind of promote intellectual freedom that a lot of libraries stand for," said Justin Silverman, director of community relations for the library. "We want to have all kinds of information available for everyone to check out and read. That's really what we want to stand for in Anderson County."

The Anderson News reported on the display last week, and the reporter had spoken with a local pastor who expressed opposition about the display.

The pastor told the Anderson News, "As a Christian, I'm not in favor of this display and don't feel like it is conducive to the county we live in."

The Library's Board of Trustees will be meeting tonight at 6 pm, and he says he will be there to voice his opinion, adding that he's not the only one that feels this way.

"They're always free to contact our director, Amber Dickens, and she'll definitely forward any kind of concerns like that to our board of trustees," said Silverman.

Nearly 400 people have commented on the article, most expressing support for the display. Several others have reached out to LEX 18 News, saying they will also be at the meeting in support of the LGBTQIA+ community and will hand out Pride flags and stickers.

Silverman said as of right now, there's no reason for the display to come down, and it will remain up through the end of the month.

The Board of Trustees will be meeting inside the library’s community room at 6:00 on Tuesday, June 15. The public is invited, and public comment is expected to lead off the meeting.