Prominent Kentucky Republican Lawrence "Larry" Forgy Jr. dies

John Flavell/AP
Kentucky Republican activist Larry Forgy speaks out against casinos in the state's racetracks, during a press conference Thursday Feb. 9, 2012 at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Forgy, a former GOP nominee for governor, said it was shameful for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to form a coalition to promote a constitutional amendment to be put on the November ballot. (AP Photo/John Flavell)
Larry Forgy
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 08:33:06-05

Prominent Kentucky Republican and former Gubernatorial candidate Lawrence "Larry" Forgy Jr. has died. He was 82.

His sister, state senator Alice Forgy Kerr, confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Kerr says he died just before 1 a.m. Thursday at UK hospital.

She said, "He was a devoted son, brother, father, and friend in addition to his long and distinguished career in law and politics."

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Forgy. His passion was for the betterment of our Commonwealth, and he dedicated much of his life in advocating for Kentucky. Lynn and I offer our prayers to his family," said Auditor Mike Harmon on the passing of Forgy.

Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

Forgy was narrowly beaten by Paul Patton in the 1995 Gubernatorial race.

