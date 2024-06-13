Properties damaged after shots fired at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple properties were damaged after gunshots were heard at a Lexington apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., Lexington Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Pimlico Parkway for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located property damage but said no injuries had been reported.

One resident told LEX 18 that their door was hit as well as their downstairs neighbor's window.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.

