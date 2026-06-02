Prosecutors agree to ease bond conditions for Michael K. McKinney II

(LEX NEWS) — Prosecutors in Pike County say they do not oppose releasing Michael K. McKinney II from home incarceration and ending random drug testing, according to court records filed May 28.

The Commonwealth’s response indicates prosecutors consulted with the victim’s family, who supported the release from home confinement. The family cited concerns that continued house arrest could allow McKinney to accrue jail credit, potentially shortening any future prison term.

The filing notes that prosecutors defer to the judge on any other nonfinancial bond restrictions. It also states they would have no objection to the court ruling solely on the written record, without holding a formal hearing.

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