'Public education is where it all starts': FCPS leaders outline plan for student academic success

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local group gathered Wednesday to bring together leaders with one common goal: student academic success.

It's all part of the Fayette Education Foundation's mission, and it extends outside the classroom.

Their recent survey found that here in Fayette County, 48.3% of all students are not ready to enter kindergarten, and 54% are receiving free or reduced lunch.

The bright spot: There is an 88.1% graduation rate after four years of high school.

And it is that success, along with the challenges, Dr. Demetrus Liggins presented during the annual breakfast sponsored by the foundation Wednesday.

"We have a new strategic plan that looks at every student that regardless of zip code, ethnicity, and language," said Dr. Liggins.

But doing this takes not only desire but funds. And that is where community organizations like the Fayette Education Foundation step in.

"With our ability to serve as an adjunct to the Board of Education and Fayette County Public Schools as an independent institution, we're able to fill in the gaps," said Alan Stein with the Fayette Education Foundation. "We are able to identify issues or problems taxpayers can't or won't pay for."

And they are doing it by listening to teachers, students, and families to give each child a brighter future.

Everyone who attended agreed with this sentiment. "Public education is where it all starts."

And for Dr. Liggins and the FCPS team, that is the goal for every child.

"We are providing a variety of systems that will provide intervention to enrichment for every child and meet them where they are and grow them from there," he said."

For more information on the Fayette Education Foundation and how you can help, log on to their website, fayettefoundation.org.