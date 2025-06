JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Health Department and the Kentucky Department of Public Health are warning the public about a measles exposure at a Nicholasville water park.

Officials have confirmed a measles exposure at the Riney-B Aquatic Center in Nicholasville on June 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Officials say you can contact the Jessamine County Health Department at 859-885-4149, ext. 1033.