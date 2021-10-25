Public input sought on transportation needs in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials are seeking input from those who travel through Kentucky as they update a long-range plan for the state’s transportation needs.

The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that information collected in the Kentucky Statewide Transportation Survey will be used to help identify needs and improvement priorities over the next 25 years.

Input on all modes of travel — including vehicle, boat, train and plane — will be accepted through Dec. 6.

When completed late next year, the plan will guide transportation policy decisions and investment strategies through 2045.