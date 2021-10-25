Watch
News

Actions

Public input sought on transportation needs in Kentucky

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
road.png
Posted at 8:21 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 08:21:52-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials are seeking input from those who travel through Kentucky as they update a long-range plan for the state’s transportation needs.

The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that information collected in the Kentucky Statewide Transportation Survey will be used to help identify needs and improvement priorities over the next 25 years.

Input on all modes of travel — including vehicle, boat, train and plane — will be accepted through Dec. 6.

When completed late next year, the plan will guide transportation policy decisions and investment strategies through 2045.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps