Public records shed light on moments surrounding alleged altercation between Somerset attorneys

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Kentucky State Police continues their investigation into an incident where two Somerset lawyers apparently fought physically, public records shed light on the moment.

On Oct. 27, a woman called 911 at 11:13 a.m. asking for an officer at Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield's office because two attorneys were fighting.

"An attorney has got a hold of Mr. Hatfield, and we're trying to break them up," the woman told the 911 operator.

The woman identified the people involved as Hatfield and defense attorney Greg Ousley.

By the end of the call, which lasted less than two minutes, the woman said the situation "sounds like it's calmed down."

KSP is investigating the incident and has released few details explaining what happened.

Judge-executive Steve Kelley told LEX 18 News on Oct. 27 he did not know how or why the altercation began, but he said that while the situation was embarrassing, he can understand that "tempers can escalate."

Minutes after the 911 call, Ousley appeared in Judge Katie Slone's courtroom at 11:17 a.m. to defend a client in a hearing.

Court video shows Judge Slone calling Ousley forward at 11:45 a.m., saying she was made aware there was an altercation involving him.

Judge Sloan: "I don't want to proceed with this plea if you've been hit in the head and are not in the right mind.

Ousley: "I'm in my right mind."

Judge Slone: "Are you?"

Ousley: "Yes."

Judge Slone: "Are you sure?"

Ousley: "Yes."

Judge Slone: "Okay."

Ousley: "I mean, I've been hit a lot harder."

Judge Slone: "Okay. I just want to make sure. Alright. That is on the record. Are you sure?"

Ousley: "Yes, thank you, Your Honor."

LEX 18 News reached out to both attorneys.

Hatfield declined to comment because of the active KSP investigation.

Ousley responded to an email with the following:

"I did not have an altercation with Martin Hatfield last week at his office. The Kentucky State Police are investigating the matter, so I have no comment until the conclusion of the investigation."