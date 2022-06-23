Publix announces first Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's official: Publix is coming to Lexington.

The Florida-based grocery chain announced Thursday that a Publix location will open at The Fountains at Palomar in late 2024.

The location will be 55,701 square feet, featuring a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors.

This will be the first Publix in Lexington but the third location in Kentucky following the opening of two locations in Louisville in 2023. The company broke ground Thursday on the first Louisville location.

The Fountains at Palomar is located at the corner of Man o' War and Harrodsburg Road.