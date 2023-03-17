Publix to open second Lexington location at Georgetown Rd, Citation Blvd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Publix Super Markets announced a lease has been signed on a new Lexington store location on Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard.

The company says the store will be approximately 46,000 square feet.

An opening time frame has not yet been established.

This will be the company's second Publix to open in Lexington. The Florida-based grocery chain will open at the Fountains at Palomar in the fourth quarter of 2024. The location will feature a 55,701-square-foot store with a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent 3,200-square-foot Publix Liquors.

Publix has also announced three other stores that will open in Louisville. One of those Louisville stores will be the first to open in Kentucky. It's expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Kentucky is the company's eighth state of operation.