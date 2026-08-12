Woman found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Pulaski County home, deputies investigating

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 70-year-old woman found dead at her home in the Lower Line Creek community is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Pulaski County Deputy Coroner.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that at around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a reported welfare check on Lower Line Creek Road. Upon arrival, a woman, identified as Sherri Mitko, was found dead inside the home.

A preliminary report, according to officials, indicates that Mitko died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the deputy coroner, the woman's body was transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.

"Detectives are pursuing several leads and have identified persons of interest," the sheriff's office reported.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.